Tunde Rahman, the Special Adviser on Media to National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has denied his principal is dead or hospitalized.

Rahman disclosed in a statement on Saturday following rumours Tinubu has passed on.

According to him, the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.

The statement reads: “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization.

“Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly. Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died.

“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know a matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”