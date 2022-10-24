Tinubu, I will replicate Lagos achievements – Shettima

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, has said that the administration of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and himself, will replicate the achievements recorded by Tinubu in Lagos if they both win the 2023 presidential election.

The former Governor of Borno State stated this at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos on Monday.

Shettima asked Nigerians to follow the man that knows the road.

He spoke on a panel session held at the event.

He said, “Nigerians have the capability to see through the worn-out rhetoric and sophistry of pretentious politicians.”

“Nigerians should follow the man wey know the road. From day one, we will hit the ground running. We’ll promptly address the issue of the economy, ecology, and security.

“And we have the antecedents. I built some of the best schools in Nigeria. Go to Borno and see wonders; you will never believe that it is a state in a state of war.

“So, we are going to replicate our achievements in Lagos, in Borno and some of the frontline states so that our nation will be a better place.

“The fundamental issue is pure leadership.”

Shettima was representing Tinubu at the NBA conference which was scheduled to hold between August 19 to 26, 2022.

The AGM is themed ‘BOLD Transitions.’

Among other persons that attended the event today were the presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar respectively.

