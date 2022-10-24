Tinubu hails Sultan’s interventions on national issues, crises

Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar

The All Progress Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, hailed the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar’s intervention on national issues and crises.

The former Lagos State governor said that monarch’s interventions on different occasions have helped in navigating difficult situations and bring about lasting solutions.

Tinubu stated this while rejoicing with the Sultan on his 66th birthday on Wednesday. He described the monarch as a “great leader, an untiring unifier and relentless conciliator”.

This was contained in a congratulatory message shared on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The message read, “I celebrate with His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on this special day that commemorates his birthday. At age 66, Almighty Allah has been merciful and gracious to this great



leader, an untiring unifier and relentless conciliator.

“Since he became the Head of the Sokoto Caliphate, Sultan Abubakar has led his people and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria with honour, courage, dignity and dedication. Our country is blessed with him with his role in promoting inter-faith dialogue; harmony and peaceful coexistence among adherents of all faith.

“His interventions on many burning national issues and crises have on all occasions been the soothing balm that helped diffuse and bring down tension.

“On behalf of my loving wife and family, I rejoice with His Eminence, Sultan Abubakar for the grace to witness another year in good health. It is my prayer to Allah to grant him many more years on the throne of his forebears. May the Sultan enjoy more grace to continue to be an exemplary and inspirational leader to all.”

