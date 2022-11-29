Tinubu begins US, Europe campaign December 4

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, will embark on foreign trips from December 4 to meet global leaders and discuss his ambition.

This was disclosed by the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Monday in a series of tweets.

The campaign council noted that Tinubu would travel to key western capitals from December 4 and expected to return to Nigeria latest December 12 to continue his campaign rallies and stakeholders’ engagement.

“Tinubu and his delegation will be in London, United States, France and key European Union member states to share his vision and plans and to also solicit the support of the western powers for the democratic process that will usher in new administration in Nigeria from May 29, 2023.

“Tinubu hopes to succeed the APC-led admin of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). Since the party took over the leadership of the central government in Nigeria in 2015, this is the first time it will be organising an election where it hopes to transfer power to another candidate from its own fold.

“While in London, Tinubu according to campaign sources will address the Chatham House, the United Kingdom’s elite Foreign and Policy Think-tank institution where he will speak on security, economy and foreign policy on Monday December 5, 2022.

“Asiwaju Tinubu will embark on foreign trip to meet global leaders and influencers. Western powers are still very influential on elections in Africa and they have more than passing interest in Nigeria’s election as the largest economy in the continent and biggest black nation on earth. Asiwaju will use the opportunity of this trip to sell his agenda for national development and also solicit the support of the Western leaders for our transition programme,” the tweet read.

