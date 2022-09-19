Home NEWS Timnit Gebru: Is AI racist and antidemocratic?
NEWS

Timnit Gebru: Is AI racist and antidemocratic?

by News
5 views
Timnit Gebru: Is AI racist and antidemocratic?

From: Talk to Al JazeeraThe prominent computer scientist discusses the quest for ethical artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence has become an essential part of our life, though some say there is another more sinister side to it.

Computer scientist Timnit Gebru has been one of the most critical voices against the unethical use of AI.

Considered one of the 100 most influential people of 2022 by Time magazine, Google asked Gebru to co-lead its unit focused on ethical artificial intelligence.

But the tech giant fired her after she criticised the company’s lucrative AI work.

Who is behind AI technology? Whose interests does it serve? And how democratic is its use?

Timnit Gebru talks to Bioreports.

Published On 6 Aug 20226 Aug 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

White House announces new $270m military package for...

What’s behind Italy’s latest political turmoil?

Russia and Ukraine sign grain export deal: What...

Cuba Assembly opens door to gay marriage, other...

Trump ally Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of...

5 key takeaways from the eighth January 6...

ICJ to rule on Myanmar objections to Rohingya...

Japan’s inflation stays above central bank target for...

Military raids Sri Lanka protest camps, leaders arrested

At least 18 dead in Brazilian police raid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.