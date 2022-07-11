timi-dakolo’s-daughter-showers-him-with-praises-after-he-bought-her-a-laptop-charger

Sensational Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has revealed how overtly grateful his daughter, Hallel, was after he bought her a laptop charger.

The father of three took to his Instagram page to share a screenshot of the barrage of messages he received from his daughter after he ordered the charger.

In the chat, Hallel thanked her dad profusely and told him how much she loves him. She further stated she’s proud of how far he has come with his musical career.

The proud father shared the heartwarming message and wrote,







“Bought @halleldakolo a charger for her gaming laptop, see her hailing . See her washing.”

See the post below,

A while ago, Timi Dakolo has shared a thoughtful message he received from his son, Alexander Dakolo.



From the message, it appears that the singer had a doctor’s appointment and his son was concerned, so he sent a series of messages to check on him and express his love for him.

Alexander asked his father to be safe and assured him that he would be there for him.

The heartwarming father-son exchange was shared on Instagram by the “Iyawo mi” crooner. Sharing screenshots of the chat, he noted that the love from his family is priceless.

“The things that make me feel Rich. Chairman @alexanderdakolo ❤️❤️❤️. The son of my youth.”