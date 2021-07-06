Tim Robinson Was Too Good for SNL. This Sketch Proves It. – Yahoo! Voices

Netflix

When I Think You Should Leave premiered on Netflix just over two years ago, no one knew quite what to expect from creator and star Tim Robinson, who up until that point was best known for being one of the only Saturday Night Live cast members to get demoted to the writing staff after his first season on the show. And yet, with just six 15-minute episodes, Robinson managed to not only change the sketch comedy game but also became more than one instantly iconic meme in the process.

Now he’s finally back with season two and this self-proclaimed comedy expert can confirm that he has somehow exceeded the overwhelming expectations he created with season one.

Case in point is the exclusive sketch below—the first to hit YouTube after the full episodes started streaming on Netflix early this morning—in which Robinson plays a version of the socially inappropriate loser that populates much of his comedy.

The sketch finds Robinson on an “adults only” haunted house ghost tour where everyone just wants to have a good time but he makes it impossible by repeatedly asking the genial tour guide profanity-laden questions. The second he’s told that the guests can say “whatever the hell” they want, he blurts out, “Jizz” and things escalate quickly from there.

“Any of these little fuckers ever pop out of the fuckin’ wall and say, ‘Fuck, there’s a horse cock in my room or a donkey dick?’” Robinson asks at the first chance he gets. At a certain point, the guide has to pull him aside and explain that just because he’s allowed to swear on the tour doesn’t mean he has to.

It’s the perfect example of the type of simple premise that comes alive because of Robinson’s deep commitment to the character who takes everything too literally—“You can’t change the rules just ’cause you don’t like how I’m doing it”—and the mildly annoyed reaction shots from the other people on the tour. The ultimately tragic ending only cements how wonderfully demented this show can be.

The sketch, like so many others across both seasons of I Think You Should Leave, is so weird that it never would have made it onto SNL. We can only hope they know what they’re missing.

