Tilted womb: Seven signs to look out for

Some women have a tilted uterus, and it is actually more common than you think.

Also known as a “retroverted” uterus, the tilted version affects around 20 to 25 percent of women, statistics claim.

Most people with the condition have no symptoms, but in some cases it can make sex uncomfortable and cause problems with pregnancy.

The uterus, which holds an unborn baby, is usually positioned upright or slightly forward.

However, a retroverted uterus tilts backwards toward the spine.

Anne Henderson, Consultant Gynaecologist and British Menopause Society Accredited Specialist, told the Sun: “It’s not unusual.

“For the vast majority of women, if they are told during a smear test or when they have an examination they are retroverted, that’s just part and parcel of their anatomy and doesn’t imply anything is wrong.

“Where you have a tilted or retroverted uterus which is associated with pain, particularly pain with examination, during a smear, intercourse or period, that’s slightly more related to pathology.”

The gynaecologist said that while some people are born with a retroverted version, others develop it because of a disease – which could need attention.

Endometriosis is a common cause of the condition, this occurs when the scar tissue behind the womb pulls it backwards.

Another cause is pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), an infection that can be the result of an STI – this also causes scarring that tugs the womb back.

Uterine fibroids can cause the uterus to become stuck or misshapen, or to tilt backward, and the menopause can also weaken the ligaments which hold the uterus in place.

Anne added: “Women need to be aware that if there is a change, they may need to get that checked out.

“Generally it’s reassuring that only a minority of women need to see a GP or potentially a gynaecologist.”

Some women discover they have a tilted uterus during a smear test or a routine examination, but others may first find out when they are pregnant.

In most cases there is no need to treat the condition, but there are options available if it is causing problems.

These include exercises and certain devices that can help the uterus return to the correct position.

What signs should I look out for? Many women with the condition have no symptoms, but in some cases it can cause the following:

Pain in your vagina or lower back during sex

Pain during your period

Discomfort or trouble inserting tampons

Feeling of pressure on the bladder or increased urine frequency

Mild incontinence

Repeated urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Protrusion of the lower abdomen

If you have experienced any of these symptoms, it is recommended you visit your GP.

Are there any risks involved? The condition should not cause any major problems – but it can make sex painful, explains Heli Kurjanen, a menstrual expert and founder of Lunette Menstrual Cup.

Heli told the Sun: “Usually with a retroverted uterus, the ovaries and fallopian tubes also lean backwards, meaning they can be ‘butted’ by the penis during intercourse.

“This is known as ‘collision dyspareunia’, and usually causes the most pain when you are on top. Vigorous sex in this position can potentially injure or tear the ligaments surrounding the uterus.

“If you have discomfort during sex, try changing positions. If all sexual positions cause pain, with or without bleeding, discuss this with your doctor.”

The expert said that a tilted womb may contribute towards miscarriage risk.

She explained: “In a small percentage of cases, the growing uterus can snag on the pelvic bone, which causes an uncommon condition called an ‘incarcerated uterus’, which can mean that the risk of miscarriage increases.

“The symptoms include pain and difficulty urinating, and will usually occur between weeks 12 and 14.

“When discovered early, an incarcerated uterus can be fixed, reducing or eliminating miscarriage risk.”

The condition can add pressure to the bladder during pregnancy, which can cause back pain, problems with urinating and incontinence.

Heli added: “Your third trimester should not be affected at all. Some people with a retroverted uterus are more likely to experience labour pain in the back.”

