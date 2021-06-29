Tillman’s TIG 1332 Welding Glove: Goatskin Soft with Cut, Abrasion and Puncture Resistance – PRNewswire

“We are seeing more welders using TIG gloves that can also have multi-use applications when handling materials and welding,” said Robin Whitman, Marketing Manager at Tillman, “The gloves need to be versatile, and provide protection for a diverse set of environments. The 1332 is the answer.”

The 1332 is no exception to Tillman’s vast portfolio of glove protection: Softness of top grain Goatskin, with ANSI certified cut, abrasion, and puncture ratings. ANSI, the American National Standards Institute, provides industry standard, coveted certification of products, ensuring that they do what manufacturers claim. As always, Tillman’s products come through with flying colors, and are as durable and robust as they are great-looking.

ANSI gave the 1332 a cut resistant rating of A6 to provide the cut resistance a TIG welder requires when in a fabrication shop or when handling sharp sheets of material. The Abrasion and Puncture rating of A3 means that the gloves withstand grinding, sharp elements that might have a chance to poke through the glove. When added with Goatskin, the Para-Aramid lining accomplishes this important goal.

An often-overlooked topic with TIG welding is that UV radiation is created with TIG welding. It will burn unprotected skin, just like UV rays from sunlight, as well as the UV rays reflected from metal surfaces, walls, and ceilings. Tillman addressed this with a 4″ cuff on the 1332 and always encourage TIG welders to wear an appropriate welding jacket of sleeves to protect themselves from harmful UV rays.

For TIG welding, there’s a glove that can provide the best in tactility, while protecting against harmful UV; all while giving cut, abrasion, and puncture resistance: Tillman’s 1332.

Go to https://jtillman.com/products/gloves/tig/1332/ to learn more about the 1332 glove.

About John Tillman Company

Tillman’s product line has grown from a handful of welder’s gloves in 1928, to over 1,000 items. Tillman’s core product lines include welding gloves (Stick, MIG, TIG), Drivers, Work, TrueFit® (mechanics style), Specialty and High Heat gloves, Clothing (leather, lightweight flame retardant, high heat), Welding Blankets, Curtains/Screens, and Accessories. John Tillman Co. is headquartered in Compton, CA, with distribution facilities in CA, GA, and IN, and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and China.

DuPontTM, Nomex®, and Kevlar® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

SOURCE John Tillman Co.

Related Links

https://jtillman.com

