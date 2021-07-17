Home ENTERTAINMENT Tilda’s spaniels get their paws on the Palm Dog – Euronews
ENTERTAINMENT

Tilda’s spaniels get their paws on the Palm Dog – Euronews

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tilda’s-spaniels-get-their-paws-on-the-palm-dog-–-euronews

Tilda Swinton and Pam Dog judges and host posing for photos

British actor Tilda Swinton has become the latest recipient of The Palm Dog Award.

The quirky and irreverent awards celebrate canine performances in all films screened at the Cannes Film Festival and the eccentric ceremony has become a cult fixture in the Cannes calendar on the last Friday of the festival.

Swinton attended the ceremony to collect the Palm Dog Collar on behalf of her trio of Springer Spaniels, who feature on screen with her in ‘The Souvenir Part II’, which she stars in with her daughter Honor and is showing in Director’s Fortnight.

The Palm Dog was founded in 2001 by British film journalist Toby Rose to celebrate canines at Cannes.

In 2019 Quentin Tarantino was awarded the Palm Dog Collar on behalf of his canine actor, Sayuri, who won the award for her performance as Brandy in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Taapsee Pannu says boyfriend Mathias Boe has watched...

Lex Luthor Once Fought the Entire Bat-Family and...

Iron Lad Became A Hero To Avoid Kang...

Richard Donner’s Horror Work Was Groundbreaking | Screen...

Luca Viewership Nearly Ties Soul On Disney+ |...

Japan’s Hamaguchi wins Cannes Best Screenplay for “Drive...

WWE 2K22 and AEW: What We Want to...

Escape Room 2 Director Reveals His “Radically Different”...

iQiyi to Hold Second Content Showcase and Industry...

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights...

Leave a Reply