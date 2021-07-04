Home ENTERTAINMENT TikTok To Allow Users To Post Three-Minute Videos, Up From Previous 60 Seconds – Forbes
TikTok To Allow Users To Post Three-Minute Videos, Up From Previous 60 Seconds – Forbes

The download page for ByteDance’s TikTok app. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg


TikTok, the popular short video platform, will allow all of its users to post content up to three minutes in length compared with the previous 60 seconds, the company said on Friday.

“Some of you might have come across a longer video on TikTok already – we’ve been letting creators around the world experiment with the expanded format” to give more time to show off the likes of cooking demos,  beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans, and comedic sketches, product manager Drew Kirchhoff said in an announcement. The experimental program has been reported since at least December last year.

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload, and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok. Once ready, you’ll get a notification that longer videos are now part of your creative toolbox,” Kirchhoff said.

“With all the ways our community has redefined expression in under 60 seconds, we’re excited to see how people continue to entertain and inspire with a few more seconds – and a world of creative possibilities,” Kitchhoff said.  

TikTok, whose rivals include YouTube, ranks No. 74 in global Internet engagement, according to Alexa, a web analytics company owned by Amazon.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-headquartered ByteDance, one of the world’s most valuable unlisted companies. Its China sister service Douyin competes with Hong Kong-traded Kuaishou, which is also based in Beijing.

ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming is worth $35.7 billion on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List today.

