TikTok is down: glitches rock app, stars like Charli D’amelio have zero followers – TechRadar

Update: TikTok has finally addressed the fact that the app has been down for nearly two hours today. We’ve included the official statement below.

TikTok is down, according to a growing chorus of users complaining worldwide and suddenly not rhythmically dancing in (or watching) any new short videos.

The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!July 6, 2021 See more

Testing to see if TikTok is down, we could open the app on an iPhone, but things started to go wrong from there. The algorithm is showing stale content or random videos that wouldn’t normally be served to our account. Others say they are now experiencing the same thing. TikTok users are also complaining about getting logged out without notice.

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

TikTok stars like Charli D’amelio have zero followers

One of the biggest concerns with TikTok right now is among its most famous accounts. They suddenly have no followers associated with their accounts. The biggest TikTok star, Charli D’amelio, has zero followers and likes. She is following nobody, according to the glitchy app.

TikTok seems to be the only one dancing around the subject right now, offering no response on its other social media channels. Its official Twitter account, for example, is silent about the outage right now, though plenty of users are replying to its test tweet about the app being down. So far, no official response from TikTok.

Developing…