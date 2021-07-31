tiktok:-how-one-user-went-viral-after-sharing-his-tinder-hack-to-virtually-connect-with-olympians

(CNN) The Tokyo Olympics are officially underway with thousands of the world’s most able-bodied people competing against each other in one convenient location for one enterprising TikToker.

While many of us at home fawn over these Olympians thinking “what if,” comedian Reed Kavner revealed how his method of using the online dating application Tinder has made meeting an Olympian easier than ever before.

“I paid for Tinder Plus so I can swipe in the Olympic Village and date an Olympian,” Kavner wrote in his TikTok video that detailed how he used the app to connect with the athletes.

By purchasing a subscription for Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold, users can access Tinder Passport, a feature within the app that would allow them to swipe through profiles of users located in other parts of the world. This can be done by typing in the name of a city, or by dropping a pin in a specific location.

In Kavner’s case, he dropped a pin in the middle of the Olympic Village, located in Tokyo’s Harumi waterfront district.