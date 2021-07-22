Home NEWS TikTok, Biden administration agree to drop litigation over Trump-era app store ban
TikTok, Biden administration agree to drop litigation over Trump-era app store ban

(CNN Business)TikTok and the US government agreed on Wednesday to drop a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to ban the short-form video app from US app stores.

In a filing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the two sides said they had mutually agreed the suit should be dismissed.

TikTok has a new CEO

The move follows President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting TikTok. Biden replaced that order with a more sweeping one that addresses apps linked to foreign adversaries including China.

    As a result of Biden’s reversal of Trump’s order, Trump’s proposed app store ban became moot. TikTok is still negotiating with the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States on a plan to address security concerns surrounding the data of US users.

