TikTok Appears To Be Testing A Cameo-Like “Shoutouts” Feature – BuzzFeed News

TikTok appears to be testing a Cameo competitor that allows people to request and pay for custom videos from their favorite creators.

Called “Shoutouts,” users can request a video using the same in-app currency that can be used to tip creators during live videos. Right now, it appears creators are able to set their own rate for a custom video.

The feature is only available in select markets. So far, creators in Turkey and at least one in Dubai appear to have access. The app also prevents users in some regions from even requesting a video.

When you click “request,” a screen pops up explaining how it all works. You pay upfront when you request a video, and the creator has three days to accept. You’ll then get the video in your direct messages in about a week.