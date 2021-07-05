tiktok-and-instagram-inch-closer-to-the-streaming-wars-as-competitive-barriers-blur-–.

Instagram wants to be more like TikTok. TikTok is extending the length of its videos to be more like YouTube. Roku seems to be following the Netflix playbook and investing in original video.

The streaming wars are generally discussed as a competition between the large global legacy media companies — Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, AT&T’s WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Discovery — and incumbent players Netflix and Amazon. There’s good reason for this: the products are similar, typically consisting of films, TV series, and sometimes live news and sports.

But as television becomes predominately delivered over the internet, the competitive lines between traditional media companies and online video services like TikTok, Google’s YouTube, Facebook’s Instagram and Amazon’s Twitch are blurring. The differentiation that exists today — user generated content vs. scripted, free vs. subscription, short-form vs. long-form, gaming vs. professional sports — is bound to dissipate over time as each company tries to dominant consumer attention.

“Although it’s still commonplace for consumers and industry execs alike to consider cable and streaming video services as ‘TV,’ and platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram as ‘social media,’ they’re one and the same,” said Kirby Grines, founder and CEO of 43Twenty, a strategic advisory and digital marketing firm focused on the streaming video industry. “These binary labels are increasingly becoming antiquated every day.”

Netflix caught on to this last year when it listed TikTok as a competitor for the first time. In Netflix’s opinion, anything that interrupts Netflix usage — even sleep — is competition.

But there’s a reason why Netflix called out TikTok specifically. TikTok may have started out as a user-generated music-dance video service, but thousands of creators earn salaries scripting videos for the service. These influencers are already becoming A-list celebrities for teenagers, and the crossover between TikTok and Netflix has already begun. It’s one of the reasons I suggested Netflix should seriously consider buying a stake in TikTok when it was temporarily forced into finding potential acquirers last year.

This isn’t the first foray into video for Facebook’s Instagram, which launched IGTV in 2018 and TikTok-competitor Reels, a short-form video feature that allows Instagram users to create content with overlaid audio and augmented reality effect, in August 2020. Instagram’s move toward showing full-screen videos in user feeds suggests it wants to capture more video advertising dollars while also developing more opportunities for its creators and giving users new entertainment options.

“We’re no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app,” Instagram Chief Executive Officer Adam Mosseri said in a June 30 video. “There’s some really serious competition right now. TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there’s lots of other upstarts as well. People are looking to Instagram to be entertained. There’s stiff competition, there’s more to do, and we have to embrace that.”