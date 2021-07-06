tight-security-at-synagogue-as-scoan-begins-tb-joshua’s-tribute-service

Following the commencement of burial rights for late Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the church on Tuesday tightened security around its premises.

Activities for the burial of the late SCOAN founder began on Monday with a private candlelight procession, while a tribute service in honour of its later founder is underway.

Other activities lined up for the ceremony include lying-in-state on July 8, laying to rest and internment on July 9, and a thanksgiving service on July 11.

Eminent personalities, including the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland Gani Adams, are expected to grace the ceremonies.

However, security agencies including the Department of State Services, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, FRSC, LASTMA, have now been positioned at strategic points to ensure security at the church premises.

The prophet’s wife, Temitope Balogun Joshua, while delivering a heartrending tribute to her later husband described him as one who did not understand the word impossible.

“We will keep the light burning. I shall forever be proud to be your wife.”

“You are not dead. I know that,” she added, describing Joshua’s passing as ‘very peaceful.

”Thank you for coming out to celebrate my father’s profitable life.

”I am sad that I, Evelyn may not be able to see you physically again, your children, spiritual sons and daughters may not see you physically again, but we know that you are not dead.

”Sleep on my love. Sleep on My God’s general,” she said.

