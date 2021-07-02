Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff debuts with music video Kinni Kinni Vaari, Disha Patani says ‘killing it’ – The Indian Express









Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna has featured in a music video titled “Kinni Kinni Vaari”, along with Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar. Sung by Raashi Sood, this is Krishna’s first music video.

Krishna, who is a fitness enthusiast and a social media influencer, shared that she ‘poured all her sass’ into the video. Her close friend Disha Patani also cheered her on.

Watch Krishna Shroff’s music video “Kinni Kinni Vaari” here:

Disha commented, “Wohoo killing it kishu👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️.”

The video is a celebration of womanhood, which is a perfect concept for her debut, according to Krishna. In a statement, she shared, “I honestly couldn’t have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one.”

Krishna Shroff shared her look earlier on her Instagram account and mom Ayesha Shroff wrote in the comment section, “Wowwwwwwwww puds!!!!🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Krishna Shroff added that it was “an absolute pleasure” to collaborate with five other women and “showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track.”

Jannat Zubair also expressed her pleasure to be a part of this music video. She said, “I absolutely loved the song when I first listened to it and the video is a total justice to the song. I’m sure people will love it because it is unlike what I’ve done before. It’s very new and the vibe is really different.”

Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever posted the video on her Instagram account, “Esa pehli baar hua hai 17/18 saalon mein.. Something fun #COMINGSOON 😛 super excited for this. Need your love & support of course.”

Singer Raashi said, “With Kinni Kinni Vaari, I got a chance to express one aspect of how women feel about ups and downs in relationships. My team supported me beautifully in bringing this emotion forward as we worked together from different locations during lockdown. (It was) Quite a different experience.”

The makers described the song by saying, “The song represents the voice of resilient, fierce and powerful women who add all their sass, sweetness and drama into the video to show us how to get over heartbreaks! The song stars six impeccable women from various walks of life.”

The music video is out now on YouTube.