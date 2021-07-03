-
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu’s next opponent Ajla Tomljanovic involved in furious Wimbledon row
“Your behaviour is terrible, terrible,” former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia’s Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. “You’re the one to talk!” Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. “You have zero respect,” Ostapenko fumed. “The worst player on the tour!” She stormed off the court, much t
USA TODAY Sports
Rumor: Warriors widely expected to shop No. 7 pick, James Wiseman in trade
Golden State Warriors are reportedly expected to shop the No. 7 pick and James Wiseman to acquire players that can help the team win now. widespread expectation that the Warriors will use No. 7 and Wiseman, in particular, to seek more immediate upgrades to the roster, John Hollinger. Warriors look to be a team worth monitoring in the coming weeks as rumors and speculation continue to heat up prior to the draft on July 29
The Telegraph
‘I hate golf’: Bryson DeChambeau fumes after wretched week ends in missed cut
Bryson DeChambeau has exited his latest failed title defence declaring: “I hate golf.” No doubt, anyone who has ever picked up a club knows exactly how the American feels, but it is still not what an admirer wants to hear less than two weeks before The Open Championship. It was a wretched week for the 27-year-old in Detroit, a veritable car crash in Motor City. Before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tim Tucker, his long-time caddie, told him “I’m quitting”, and then his nemesis B
HuffPost
The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
NY Daily News
Aaron Judge said Yankees players heard Hal Steinbrenner’s comments loud and clear
NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger …
Associated Press
Acuña hit by 1st pitch of game; López, Mattingly tossed
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
Axios
Swimming caps for natural Black hair banned from Tokyo Olympics
The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not “fit the natural form of the head” and that to their “best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.”Stay on