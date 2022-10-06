Home SPORTS Tielemans to wait over Leicester decision
SPORTS

Tielemans to wait over Leicester decision

by News
0 views
Tielemans to wait over Leicester decision

According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, Youri Tielemans will wait on making a decision over his Leicester future.

The 25-year-old Belgian sensation has been linked with a move away from the King Power for a while now but up to this point, he’s never really been on the ‘verge’ of departing.

The Foxes have had a poor start to the season but they’ve got the quality necessary to try and turn it around, which is something Tielemans will likely be a big part of until at least the January transfer window.

As it turns out, Tielemans’ desire is to wait until after the World Cup before making any kind of final judgement, with the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Liverpool all keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Tielemans is perhaps best known for his outstanding goal in last year’s FA Cup final that captured the trophy for Leicester and even if he does decide to go, he’ll forever be a cult hero in that part of the world.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona: Three Things We Learned

Atletico Madrid eye free transfer signing of Houssem...

Inter Milan want to sign Houssem Aouar next...

Newcastle United linked with Leicester City star James...

Investigation reveals ´systemic abuse´ in US women´s professional...

Maddison makes England case again, missing World Cup...

Bitesize Prediction: Atletico GO vs Fluminense – 05/10/22

Bitesize Prediction: Burnley vs Stoke – 05/10/22

Prediction: Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Potter says ‘responsible’ Chelsea stars ‘realised’ they weren’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.