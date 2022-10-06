Tielemans to wait over Leicester decision

According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, Youri Tielemans will wait on making a decision over his Leicester future.

The 25-year-old Belgian sensation has been linked with a move away from the King Power for a while now but up to this point, he’s never really been on the ‘verge’ of departing.

The Foxes have had a poor start to the season but they’ve got the quality necessary to try and turn it around, which is something Tielemans will likely be a big part of until at least the January transfer window.

As it turns out, Tielemans’ desire is to wait until after the World Cup before making any kind of final judgement, with the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Liverpool all keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Tielemans is perhaps best known for his outstanding goal in last year’s FA Cup final that captured the trophy for Leicester and even if he does decide to go, he’ll forever be a cult hero in that part of the world.