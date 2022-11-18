Tia Mowry’s confession about divorce from Cory Hardrict goes viral – fans react to actress’ words

November 18, 2022 – 08:07 GMT

Andrea Caamano

The Sister, Sister actress has been candid about her separation from Cory Hardrict and revealed the reason behind their split

Tia Mowry shocked fans when she announced her divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in October and just a month later, she revealed the reasons behind the separation.

The actress, 44, appeared on the Today show on Wednesday and told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager the exact moment she knew their relationship was over.

WATCH: Tia Mowry reveals when she knew her marriage was over

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” the Sister, Sister star confessed.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love.”

Tia Mowry posing after her interview on with Hoda and Jenna

She continued: “When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening.

“And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

Despite the mother-of-two divorcing, she still considers her marriage a “success” and sees the split as a “celebration”.

“I look at it as, like, a curriculum. You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating, and I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children.”

The couple were married for 14 years before announcing their separation last month

She added: “It’s not about staying in something because however long you are in that situation that equals success. It’s about really, again, are you happy? Because life is really short.”

A clip of Tia’s interview was shared on Twitter, and it quickly went viral.

“I think that may be the first time I’ve heard someone champion solitude and partnership at the same time, and that’s beautiful. Because more of us need to know we get to evolve in and out of love. And that endings of things also represent success too,” one wrote, whilst another added: “Love this perspective!”

A third remarked: “By quitting my marriage, I became a better mother because I was now happy. My ex became a better father. We were successful at co-parenting. 22 years after the divorce we are still friends.”

