Multinational squad Undying earned their spot in The International 10 (TI10) after making a clean sweep of the tournament’s North American qualifier, capping off their perfect run with a 3-0 drubbing of 4 Zoomers in the grand finals on Sunday (4 June).

Undying have cemented themselves as the third best team in North America throughout the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC), finishing third in both seasons of the regional league behind Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew.

Undying cruised through The Cut and Black N Yellow in the first two rounds of the upper bracket to get to the upper bracket finals. Meanwhile, 4 Zoomers had to defeat Arkosh Gaming and simply TOOBASED in back-to-back three-game series to get their first meeting with Undying in the qualifiers.

Undying made short work of 4 Zoomers to become the first team in the grand finals, winning both games of the series in just 36 minutes. 4 Zoomers then outlasted bumble bEE’s in the lower bracket finals to earn their rematch with Undying for a spot at TI10.

Undying started the series strong with a 45-minute victory, with midlaner Jonathan “Bryle” De Guia on Viper leading the way as he notched a series-high 13 of his team’s 24 total kills without suffering a single death.

Game two was a similar story as game one, with Undying taking a 44-minute victory behind offlaner Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek’s unstoppable Timbersaw, who tied Bryle’s series-high of 13 kills while also not logging a single death.

Smelling blood in the water, Undying dominated took control of game three and never looked back. Despite 4 Zoomers’ best efforts to defend, Undying could not be denied as they secured the 3-0 series sweep in just under 33 minutes of action and Bioreports Newsed their ticket to TI10.

With their victory, Undying now join Fnatic from Southeast Asia, Team Spirit from Eastern Europe/the CIS, and SG Esports from South America in the list of teams that earned their spot in TI10 through the regional qualifiers thus far. TI10’s regional qualifiers will commence its last leg in Western Europe and China from 7 to 10 July.

Meanwhile, Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Quincy Crew, T1, Vici Gaming, Team Secret, Team Aster, Alliance, Beastcoast, and Thunder Predator have already earned direct invites to the tournament.

TI10 will feature the 18 best teams from across the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) and will be held from 10 to 15 August. The tournament will start with a Group Stage from 5 to 8 August before the Main Event kicks off from 10 to 15 August, where the last team standing will claim the coveted Aegis of Champions and the lion’s share of a massive US$40 million prize pool.

Rosters:

Undying:

Enzo “Timado” Gianoli Jonathan “Bryle” De Guia Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek David “MoonMeander” Tan DooYoung “Dubu” Kim

4 Zoomers:

Samuel “Sammyboy” Anderson Nico “Gunnar” Lopez Braxton “Brax” Paulson Jacob “ocean” Gosen Jacob “Husky” Fifik

