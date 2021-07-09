A video of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, canvassing for peace and solidarity in Nigeria, has surfaced on the internet.

The video, which was captured in 2021 featured Kanu, with other Nigerians in the United Kingdom protesting against the spate of insecurity in the country.







Kanu, who identified as a member of the Organising Committee of the protest, urged all Nigerians and lovers of the country to seek an end to the terrorist activities, particularly in Northern Nigeria at the time.

He warned that failure to do this will plunge the country into another civil war, stating that if there is a replay of the 1960’s events, ‘no place will be safe in Nigeria, this time around, nobody will be safe in Nigeria’.

He said, “My name is Nnamdi Kanu and the reason why we are here today, is to protest the killing of innocent women and children and men for that matter all over Nigeria especially in the Northern part of Nigeria.

“We are not happy, we are not pleased with what is happening and that is why we are here today. As you can see, there are a lot of Nigerians who are protesting about the killing of families.

“People who have determined to tear the country apart violently and it is not something that we support, it is not something that we will like to see continue and we are here today to send a clear message to the Nigerian government through the High Commissioner that what is happening in the country is not acceptable and we cannot accept it.

“If that continues, it will lead to the violent disintegration of the country, there will be no more Nigeria for anyone to go to, there will be no Nigeria for anyone to refer to. In fact, what is happening in Somalia today will be like a tea party.

“So, we cannot allow this nonsense to continue, something has to be done, and the consequences of the actions of terrorists in Nigeria must be given up to the people so that the terrorists themselves will be able to understand that there is no … the only thing they can accomplish is the breakup of Nigeria if they think they can cower, force people to be coerced into accepting a religion that is not theirs, then they are mistaken.

“We are asking for peace. We are asking for everyone who loves Nigeria, who is associated with that country to please prevail upon terrorism in that country so that we can bring it to an end. That is why a lot of Nigerians are gathered here today, those of us in the UK are determined to work with the government for peace, one thing we cannot stop is a repeat of 1966.

“What is happening in Nigeria today was the reason why Nigeria fought a bitter civil war for three years between 1966 and 1970. If this continues, there will be another civil war in Nigeria and this time around, no place will be safe in Nigeria, this time around, nobody will be safe in Nigeria.

“So, it is imperative that everybody who has the interest of the country at heart ask now and immediately to stop this nonsense from continuing.”

Kanu founded the IPOB in 2012 to restore an independent state of Biafra in the South-East of Nigeria through an independence referendum.



Kanu, who intensified calls for the creation of Biafra from 2015, has since risen to prominence alongside the group reaching his Nigerian audience via broadcasts on the popular Radio Biafra and through social media channels.