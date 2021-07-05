throwback:-a-look-at-bobrisky’s-luxury-birthday-celebrations-in-2019,-2020-as-he-approaches-30

Crossdresser Bobrisky is among those who make a huge deal of birthday celebrations and go all out to mark the special day

The effeminate celebrity is set to clock a new age in some weeks and he is already making a lot of noise

has taken a look back at how the self-styled male Barbie celebrated his day in 2019 and 2020

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okeneye aka Bobrisky has managed to build a lot of attention around his birthday ceremonies and this is why a lot of fans also look forward to the day.

Bobrisky will be clocking a new age in August and the effeminate celebrity has started gathering momentum for the day which is still a few weeks away.

Bobrisky prepares for 30th birthday.

Like his previous lavish and elaborate celebrations, the 2021 birthday party promises to be more than extra as he even went as far as making a few changes to his appearance.

According to him, he wants to slay so bad on the day and cause a frenzy on social media.

Some weeks ago, the crossdresser took to social media announcing that he intends to spend over seven million naira on his birthday photoshoots. Bobrisky said he would be rocking five different looks.

As many anticipate what the male Barbie has up his sleeves, takes a look at how he marked his birthday in year 2019 and 2020.

Bobrisky’s 2019 birthday ceremony

The 2019 all-white celebration was one that many had anticipated on social media with the way the crossdresser hyped the party.

In a social media post, the crossdresser rolled out prerequisites for fans who intend to be a part of the star-studded event.

The crossdresser wrote:

“You must spray me when am dancing… it’s my birthday 2) I’m picking randomly I don’t care about your look. 3) you must be my very good fan I mean die hard fan. When you get your invites all information are on the details. It an all WHITE party . See you all soon.”

Bobrisky also spent days sharing pictures and videos of all the arrangements being made to make his party the most talked about in the country.

Unfortunately, even though his constant posts about the event was achieved his intention of creating FOMO for many, it also led to the tragedy that befell him on the D-day.

Just hours before the event, news broke on social media that heavily armed police officers stormed the venue and arrested those who were present.

The officers remained stationed at the venue for hours and ensured that the party never took place. Weeks of planning and millions of naira spent on the event all went down the drama.

Bobrisky, on the hand, took to his heels before the authorities could lay hands on him. The days that followed saw many Nigerians taking the side of the crossdresser and faulting the government for being unfair to him.

Watch a video of police officers arriving at the venue below:

also took to the streets to find out what Nigerians had to say about the development.

Watch the video below:

Days later, the crossdresser in a series of posts on his Snapchat page said that over N19m spent on the event went to waste. He, however, assured fans that he is a strong rock that cannot break.

In his words:

“I’m a hard rock, nothing can break me. Love you all.”

Bobrisky’s birthday in 2020

Experience is often said to be the best teacher and perhaps this was something that stayed in the mind of Bobrisky when he turned 28 in August 2020.

The effeminate celebrity wasn’t going to fall victim to what had happened to him in the previous year and this is why he never gave any hint that a party was going to happen.

Instead, Bobriksy broke the internet with a set of beautiful pictures which were especially taken for the occasion.

The pictures caused a lot of buzz on social media so much so that many assumed that that was all to his 28th celebration.

Bobrisky stunned in an angelic-themed shoot, an Indian-themed shoot and others that stirred sweet reactions online.

See screenshot:

Bobrisky’s looks angelic for birthday photoshoot.

However, hours into the day, videos from an all-white party started to show up on social media. Just like he planned for the previous year, the event was attended by some top names in the entertainment industry.

One video that made it online captured Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson raining cash on the crossdresser.

Without a doubt, his celebration was a massive success and this was mostly because he kept things on the low.

With his 2021 celebration underway, the crossdresser seems to have gotten comfortable as he started sharing a lot of information about the plans for the day on social media. Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, reported that the crossdresser got Nigerians talking on social media after a post directed at his ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh.

Source: