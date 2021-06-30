throwback:-5-old-pictures-of-ex-president-obasanjo-showing-he’s-nigeria’s-good-ambassador

Nigeria’s history will not be complete without ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo’s name occupying a prominent space. The Ebora of Owu as he is fondly called served as Nigeria’s military ruler between 1976 and 1979, and as a civilian president between 1999 and 2007.

. presents five old pictures of the former president showing he is Nigeria’s good ambassador.

1. Attends a summit in Gabon

In his capacity as Nigeria’s head of state, Olusegun Obasanjo attended a summit of African heads of state at Libreville in Gabon on July 13, 1977.

The then lieutenant general could be seen beaming as he is decked in a traditional attire.

Olusegun Obasanjo in Gabon attended a summit in Gabon.

Photo credit: Keystone

Source: Getty Images

2. Olusegun Obasanjo attends a meeting with Jimmy Carter

The then head of state could be seen with Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, who served between 1977 and 1981.

As usual, he could be seen promoting the African culture with his blue Yoruba traditional attire that he wore to the event while his US counterpart wore a suit.

Some government officials who wore traditional attires were also present at the occasion.

Olusegun Obasanjo with Jimmy Carter

Photo credit: Wally McNamee/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

3. Olusegun Obasanjo with Madeleine Albright

The then democratically elected president was in New York, United States, for the 54th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 24, 1999.

He could be seen shaking hands with the US secretary of state Madeleine Albright.

Olusegun Obasanjo attends UN meeting in the US.

Photo credit: Stan Honda/bioreports

Source: Getty Images

4. Olusegun Obabsanjo meets with Kurt Waldheim

Olusegun Obabsanjo could be seen having a meeting with the fourth secretary general of the United Nations, Kurt Waldheim, who later became Austria’s president.

The photo was taken in 1977.

Olusegun Obasanjo with the fourth secretary general of UN. Kurt Wladheim.

Photo credit: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

5. Olusegun Obasanjo and Jimmy Carter

The then Lieutenant Olusegun Obasanjo shook hands with the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, after the former made his welcoming remarks during ceremonies at Dodan Barracks.

Olusegun Obasanjo shook hands with Jimmy Carter.

Photo credit: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Source: .