three-worst-case-scenarios-for-the-miami-dolphins’-offensive-line

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line group is going to go a long way in helping to define the team’s 2021 successes. There are no shortage of new names in play for Miami along the offensive line this season — the team added OT Liam Eichenberg in the 2nd-round of the 2021 NFL draft and has signed free agents like Matt Skura, D.J. Fluker, Jermaine Eluemunor and Cameron Tom to compete with the foundational pieces secured in the 2020 offseason. Miami closed the season with three rookies starting on the offensive line last season and hopes that the playing experience afforded to that trio will lead to a big jump in the quality play of the line.

But this is not a foolproof plan and the Dolphins will need to have their guard up and be ready for a number of challenges which could derail progress up front and interrupt the development of second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here are three prominent worst case scenarios for the Dolphins’ line this season:

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson fails to take a step forward

Every second-year player in the NFL is hoping for a big leap in their play but no such thing is fully guaranteed. One thing that will come either way is clarity — and for Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson, his development as a player is going to be very telling for the future of the left tackle position.

If Jackson doesn’t advance his play in 2021, it doesn’t mean he never will. But it certainly puts the Dolphins into a very challenging position: do you continue to stay committed to a top-20 selection for a third year when you’re presumably entering into a competitive window? That’s not an easy question to answer, given the weight of Miami’s investment into Jackson.

This outcome would be problematic for both 2021 and for the long-term for the Dolphins — so let’s hope this one doesn’t materialize.

Matt Skura fails to claim up his snap issues

Skura was benched at one point last season in Baltimore for errant snaps; an issue that cannot continue in 2021. At the time of Skura’s benching, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the issue was ‘very costly’ in a loss to New England.

“Are the snaps concerning us? Absolutely; that was very costly in the game,” said Harbaugh.

“It’s a tough deal. That’s a hard situation, but Matt [Skura] knows he has to get those snaps back there. Nobody feels worse about it than he does.”

One thing the Dolphins won’t tolerate is issues with the snaps and avoidable mistakes. So if Skura is able to wrestle the starting center position from competition from Cameron Tom and Michael Deiter, expect a short hook in terms of snaps. And that would be an issue for a unit that needs all the consistency and continuity it can get.

Liam Eichenberg isn’t ready to play

Miami has been unafraid of pursuing players in need of some seasoning with early picks. The 2020 selection of Noah Igbinoghene was one that didn’t bear fruit last season. But the choice of Liam Eichenberg on the Dolphins’ offensive line is going to need to hit for the Dolphins in Year 1 if Miami’s line is going to have untapped potential to strive for. Without Eichenberg being ready to play, Robert Hunt presumably stays at right tackle (where he would be fine). But then who plays right guard? Jesse Davis? D.J. Fluker? Jermaine Eluemunor? The ceiling for any other option that isn’t Eichenberg is going to be hard to get excited about for Miami — especially after Miami traded up in the draft to land Eichenberg this past spring.