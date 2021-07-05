three-us-private-equity-groups-circle-uk-supermarket

London (CNN Business) Morrisons has become a takeover target for three major American private equity groups amid strong investor appetite for UK assets that could spark a bidding war for Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket chain.

In a statement on Saturday, Morrisons (MRWSF) said that its board would recommend a sale to investors led by SoftBank-backed Fortress Investment Group that values the company at £6.3 billion ($8.7 billion).

The announcement comes just two weeks after the grocery retailer rejected a separate bid from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which valued it at £5.5 billion ($7.6 billion). The private equity group declined to comment Monday on whether it intends to table a second offer.

But the action may soon heat up. Apollo Global Management confirmed that it too is mulling a bid for Morrisons. “There can be no certainty that any offer will be made,” the company said in a statement on Monday, adding that it has not yet approached the Morrisons board.

Shares in Morrisons surged more than 11% in London on Monday to £2.66 ($3.69), topping the £2.52 ($3.49) per share in cash offered by Fortress. That suggests that investors expect a higher bid to be made.