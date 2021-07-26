Home News Africa Three suspects arrested for robbing singer Tope Alabi – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

Three suspects arrested for robbing singer Tope Alabi – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
three-suspects-arrested-for-robbing-singer-tope-alabi-–-the-nation-newspaper

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun have arrested three persons who allegedly invaded a provision shop owned by singer Tope Alabi and robbed her of a huge sum of money.

The suspects, Anu Ibikunle Rasheed Bisiriyu and Adebowale Dada were arrested following a distress call received at Atan Ota divisional headquarters about 9:45 pm on Thursday.

Alabi was reportedly held hostage at the shop in the Oke Ore area of Ota.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the attack, saying the Divisional Police Officer Abolade Oladigbolu mobilised his men to the scene and arrested the hoodlums after a chase.

Abimbola said a locally-made pistol, two live cartridges and assorted dangerous charms were recovered from the suspects.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having...

Buhari departs Nigeria for London to attend Global...

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB restricts movement into Onitsha, Nnewi,...

BREAKING: Yoruba monarchs, others in Benin Republic Court...

Come after me if you can, Bakare dares...

North lacks responsible leadership — Zamfara Gov –...

Bandits Release 28 Abducted Students of Kaduna School...

Conspiracy against 2023 elections must stop – bioreports

Ex-NIMASA DG, PDP chairman clash over Wike’s performance...

Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali President...

Leave a Reply