Three suspects arrested for robbing singer Tope Alabi – The Nation Newspaper

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun have arrested three persons who allegedly invaded a provision shop owned by singer Tope Alabi and robbed her of a huge sum of money.

The suspects, Anu Ibikunle Rasheed Bisiriyu and Adebowale Dada were arrested following a distress call received at Atan Ota divisional headquarters about 9:45 pm on Thursday.

Alabi was reportedly held hostage at the shop in the Oke Ore area of Ota.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the attack, saying the Divisional Police Officer Abolade Oladigbolu mobilised his men to the scene and arrested the hoodlums after a chase.

Abimbola said a locally-made pistol, two live cartridges and assorted dangerous charms were recovered from the suspects.