three-suspected-armed-robbers-die-after-exchanging-fire-with-police-in-delta

Three suspected armed robbers have been reported dead after they sustained serious gunshot wounds in an exchange of fire with a combined team of Police and Vigilante in Eku, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police also recovered from the deceased suspects, one cut to size single barrel gun, five live cartridges, eleven android phones and one laptop.

The suspects and one other allegedly operated along the Eku road when the Police stormed the area based on information.

In the process, the daredevil robbers engaged the team in a gun duel.

During the exchange of gunfire, three of the armed robbers sustained serious gunshot injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital where they later died while receiving treatment.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

He said,”Three of their victims (names withheld) later came to the station and identified the recovered phones and laptop as theirs.”

He added that a “Manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang is ongoing.”