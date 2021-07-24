three-shot-dead-in-ondo-cult-crisis

A map of Ondo State

Three persons have been shot dead by gunmen in a reprisal attack by rival cult groups in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The cultists were reported to have stormed the residence of one Seun Akinsiku in the town around 6:00 p.m on Friday and killed him.

According to an eyewitness, Seun was outside of the house when the gunmen shot and killed him and fled the scene immediately.

READ ALSO: Police Foil Kidnap Attempt By Bandits, Rescue Eight Travellers In Katsina

The eyewitness added that as the gunmen were leaving, they killed an officer of Amotekun Corps and another man whose identity is yet unknown.

However, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye debunked the claim that a member of the Corps was killed in the attack.

He said his men were immediately drafted to the area after being tipped off that there was a clash between rival cult members in the town.

Adeleye noted that his men are fully on the ground to maintain peace and also apprehend the murderers.

The Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He stressed that the attack was a reprisal resulting from a clash between two rival cult groups in the town.

Security agents are currently on the trail of the perpetrators of the evil act.