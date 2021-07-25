three-prisoners-escape-from-missouri-jail-after-attacking-guard;-police-search-ongoing

Authorities in southwest Missouri are searching for three detainees who allegedly attacked an officer Saturday and escaped from the McDonald County jail.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Pineville, about 190 miles south of Kansas City, said David Molina, 49; Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27; and Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23; escaped from the facility about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Each should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

The detention officer who was attacked suffered minor injuries and is recovering, the sheriff’s office said.

Police search

Police on Sunday continued searching for the suspects, who had been jailed for alleged violent crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Of the three detainees, Thomas was being held on the most serious charges: second-degree murder and armed criminal action, court records show. Those crimes occurred in November. Thomas, of Noel, has pleaded not guilty.

“Do not attempt to apprehend,” Capt. Chris Allison wrote in a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Authorities asked residents to lock their homes and vehicles. Officials also called on anyone with information to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 417-223-4318.