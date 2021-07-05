PPRO confirms attack

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Three Policemen have been reportedly wounded as Gunmen invaded the Udung Uko

Divisional Police Headquarters, in Akwa Ibom state Saturday night.

A source from the area said the three police officers who were shot as they tried to repel the hoodlums who invaded the station in a vehicle, are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The source who spoke to bioreports yesterday in confidence said he actually received the news from his family members in Udung Uko LGA, immediately after he returned from Sunday service.

“I received the information this morning (Sunday) immediately I returned from Sunday service. My people residing in Udung Uko LGA contacted me via phone that unknown Gunmen invaded the Udung Uko Divisional Police Headquarters on Saturday night.

“Also I gathered that no life was lost during the attack, but that three policemen were wounded from gunshot, and are currently receiving treatment. The gunmen escaped, and there was no arrest.

“I learned that the police building was not touched because the Police officers on duty that night were on the alert when the gunmen invaded the place and opened fire at the station”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mr. Odiko MacDon who confirmed that there was an attempt at their facility and lauded the officers on duty for repelling the attack.

“An attempt was made at our facility in Udung Uko local government area of Akwa Ibom state but our men repelled that attack. There was no casualty. The vigilance of our men on duty led to the foiling of that attack.

“They (armed men) came into the station in a Sienna Toyota car with an unknown number and opened fire and our men repelled them and they zoomed off. The place has been fortified and investigation is ongoing” MacDon said.

This latest attack on police in the state is coming barely three weeks, after unknown Gunmen invaded the Odoro Ikpe Police Divisional Headquarters, in Ini local government area.

bioreports News Nigeria