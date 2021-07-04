Home News Africa Three policemen injured as gunmen attack station in A’Ibom – The Nation Newspaper
Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Gunmen on Saturday night attacked the Divisional Police headquarters in Udung Uko local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

At least three officers sustained injuries from heavy gunshots as policemen on duty repelled the attack.

The identities of the assailants were unknown as at press time.

Parts of the state have recently been under attacks by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and Eastern Security Network(ESN).

Eyewitnesses said the attackers came in a Sienna Toyota vehicle and opened fire on the station.

Akwa Ibom police spokesman, SP Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

MacDon said the situation would have been worst but for the gallant policemen on duty who repelled the attack.

He, however, said the three officers who sustained gunshot wounds are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

