three-police-personnel-injured-as-bandits-attack-divisional-headquarters-in-kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command said three of its operatives were injured while repelling an attack by bandits on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement said the attack happened on the 23rd of July, 2021 at 2300hrs at the Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters.

He explained that the bandits in large number arrived in three Sharon utility vehicles and in their desperate attempt to override the personnel on duty shot sporadically to gain access into the Division’s armoury but met stiffer resistance from the personnel on duty.

The statement said the gun duel between the bandits and the station guards lasted for some minutes but the superior and tactical firepower of the Police forced the bandits to retreat with some sustaining fatal bullet wounds.

It said the operatives were able to secure the armoury, the entire station and other adjoining facilities at the division, adding that sadly, one Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Investigation into the incident has since commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene while efforts to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums have commenced the statement said.

The state Commissioner of Police issued a stern directive to all officers of the Command to ensure that proactive measures are taken to protect all Police facilities in the state and forestall a repeat of the ugly incident.