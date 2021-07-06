three-persons-killed-as-niger-communities-clash-over-land

Three persons were said to have lost their lives while several others sustained wounds in a communal clash between Boku and Doko communities in Lavun local government of Niger State.

bioreports gathered that the fight which broke out on Thursday through to Friday last week may not be unconnected with the over 50 years land dispute between the two warring villages.

Reports said during the attack launched by the Doko community on the neighbouring Buko, two people died on the spot and the third person died while being transported to the Federal Medical Center, Bida for treatment.

A property belonging to Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria RIFAN located in the village was also burnt to ashes during the clash, bioreports gathered.

Eyewitnesses said several houses and vehicles belonging to Boku people who are less populated than Doko were set ablaze, many livestock and monies were looted and the villagers currently taking refuge in neighbouring communities.

10 killed in renewed Benue, Ebonyi communal crisis

A resident of Boku, Mohammed Alikali explained that two persons died instantly while the third person died at Federal Medical Center Bida from gunshots.

Sources said in the warring parties had met in the last four weeks to douse the growing tension and prevent confrontation, but they both remained adamant.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly and member representing Lavun Constituency Jibrin Ndagi Baba said during the clash Boku community was totally burnt down by the Doko community.

He told bioreports before the clash, series of efforts were made by stakeholders in the area to resolve the rising tension between the two communities over the land to no avail.

“The land dispute is between Emigba which is attached to Doko and Buko communities. The issue was taken to court some years ago and judgement was passed in favour of Doko. But based on an understanding between the two communities, Doko gave part of the land back to Buko of which at the end of each farming season, Buko gives a little token for using the land and peace reigned between.”

“But, later tension started to build again on the land that led to the crisis that broke out last week in which the whole of Boku community was destroyed, including houses, land, animals, money by the people from Doko community.

The Deputy Speaker also added that those behind the attack have been arrested by the Police and investigations are on over the matter.

bioreports gathered that the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Yahaya Abubakar has intervened on several occasions on the issue which failed to yield results.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun said normalcy has been restored to the two areas.

He also said investigations were currently ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the crisis for prosecution.

Troops kill one bandit, several others escape with bullet wounds in Kaduna