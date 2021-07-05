Home News Africa Three Officers Injured As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Uyo – bioreports.com
News Africa

Three Officers Injured As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Uyo – bioreports.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
three-officers-injured-as-gunmen-attack-police-station-in-uyo-–-bioreports.com

Some unknown gunmen on Saturday attacked a divisional police station in the Udung Uko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, leaving three police officers injured.

According to Bioreports News, the hoodlums stormed the police station in a vehicle and opened fire on the unsuspecting officers.

It was stated that the three officers sustained serious injuries from gunshots as they attempted to repel the attack.

“Unknown gunmen shot sporadically last night at the police divisional headquarters, Udung Uko.

“The gallant police officers on duty tried to repel the attack but three policemen sustained serious degrees of injuries from the attack,” a source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident however said no life was lost during the attack.

Macdon said the hoodlums came into the police station in a Toyota Sienna car and opened fire.

He, however, lauded the officers for their vigilance in repelling the attack. 

He said, “An attempt was made at our facility in Udung Uko local government area of Akwa Ibom state but our men repelled that attack. There was no casualty. The vigilance of our men on duty led to the foiling of the attack.

“Armed men came into the station in a Sienna Toyota car with an unknown number and opened fire and our men replied them and they zoomed off. The place has been fortified and investigation is ongoing.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

[BREAKING] 2023: I’m done with politics, not forming...

[BREAKING] Open grazing ban: Sanwo-Olu receives 16 Southern...

FG Should Apologise To Igboho, Stop Pursuing Him...

Nigeria gunmen kidnap ‘nurses and infants’ from hospital...

Nnamdi Kanu: DSS torturing our leader, we’ll cripple...

Troops battle terrorists in Borno, recover gun trucks,...

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap students in Kaduna as two...

You Had No Right To Arrest Activists For...

T.B. Joshua funeral: Lagos officials inspect church facilities...

Yoruba nation rally: Lagos orders investigation into the...

Leave a Reply