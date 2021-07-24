Police Division at Mararaban Jos, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State say that its personnel repelled some bandits who had attempted to take over the armoury.

Maraban Jos, in the northern axis of Kaduna, is a satellite town where travellers, especially petroleum tanker drivers, converge while on transit. It is also close to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College’s Cantonment, Jaji.

The state Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the attack on Saturday, said that the bandits had attempted to take over the armoury of the Police Divisional Headquarters but were resisted by the officers on guard duty.

According to Jalige, the bandits came into the town in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately while targeting the armoury of the division.

He, however, noted that though three of its personnel — an Inspector, two Special Constabulary — were left with varying degrees of injuries, the bandits were overpowered and escaped with bullet wounds.

He said that the personnel were currently undergoing medical treatment, while the command had since launched investigation into the attack.

The Police spokesman said, “On the 23th July, 2021 at 2300hrs, there was an attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters where bandits in large number came in three Sharon utility vehicles and in their desperate attempt to override the personnel on duty shot sporadically in order to gain access into the divisional amoury but met professional and stiffer resistance from the personnel on duty.

“The gun duel between the bandits and the Station Guards lasted for some minutes however; the superior and tactical fire power of the Police forced the bandits to retreat of which some have sustained fatal bullet wounds.

“The oOperatives were able to secure the amoury, the entire station and other adjoining facilities at the division.

” Sadly, one Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Investigation into the incident has since commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene as effort is geared towards apprehending the fleeing hoodlums.

“In view of the above incident the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command issued a stan directive to all Officers of the Command to ensure that proactive measures are emplaced to protect all Police facilities in the state and forestall the repeat of the ugly incident.”