Three officers injured as bandits attack police armoury in Kaduna – TheCable

Three officers of the Kaduna police command sustained varying degrees of injuries when bandits attacked the Maraban Jos divisional armoury in Igabi LGA of the state.

Mohammad Jalige, spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, confirmed the attack in a statement, on Saturday.

Jalige said the bandits arrived at the police division in three Sharon utility vehicles on Friday around 11 pm and opened fire at the police personnel on duty in an attempt to gain access to the division’s armoury.

He said the police personnel, using their superior and tactical firepower, forced the bandits to retreat, adding that some of them (bandits) had fatal bullet wounds.

The spokesman said the gun battle between the bandits and the police lasted for some minutes, before they were repelled.

He said in the course of the combat, one police inspector and two special constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

“On the 23th July, 2021 at 2300hrs there was an attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters, where bandits in large number came in three Sharon utility vehicles and in their desperate attempt to override the personnel on duty shot sporadically in order to gain access into the Divisional armoury but met professional and stiffer resistance from the personnel on duty” the statement reads.

“The operatives were able to secure the armoury, the entire station and other adjoining facilities at the Division.

“Investigation into the incident has since commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene as effort is geared towards apprehending the fleeing hoodlums.

“In view of the above incident the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command issued a stern directive to all Officers of the Command to ensure that proactive measures are emplaced to protect all Police facilities in the state and forestall the repeat of the ugly incident.”

On July 4, bandits attacked Kaduna’s divisional police headquarters in Zaria LGA in an attempt to overrun the officers on duty.