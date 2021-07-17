three-new-vaccine-sites-open-in-miami-dade-as-covid-19-cases-surge-in-florida

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Florida, Miami-Dade County will be offering vaccines at three new locations.

Appointments will be available for the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in locations in Homestead, Little Haiti and Miami.

For the Pfizer vaccine, recipients must be 12 years of age and older. For J&J, recipients must be 18 years old and older.

The three new locations are at:

▪ Health District Center: 1350 NW 14 St., Miami, 33125

▪ Little Haiti Clinic: 300 NE 80th Terrace, Miami, 33138

▪ West Perrine Clinic: 18255 Homestead Ave., Miami, 33157

To schedule an appointment, follow the instructions on this website.

All recipients under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and must complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health announced 45,449 new resident cases of COVID-19 since July 9, continuing a trend of increased reports of statewide cases. The state also reported 231 new deaths.

Around 11.3 million, or 59 percent of Floridians who are 12 and older, have been fully or partially vaccinated.