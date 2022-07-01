Home NEWS Three men sentenced to death by stoning for homosexuality
NEWSNews Africa

Three men sentenced to death by stoning for homosexuality

by News
0 views
three-men-sentenced-to-death-by-stoning-for-homosexuality

Three men, including a septuagenarian have been sentenced to death by stoning by an Islamic Sharia Court in Ningi, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, for homosexuality.

The convicts, identified as Abdullahi Beti (30), Kamilu Ya’u (20) and Mal. Haruna (70), were arrested by members of the HIsbah bioreports while committing the offense of homosexuality at Gwada village in Ningi LGA.

They, however, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.

The trial judge, Munka’ilu Sabo-Ningi, after hearing the statements by witnesses as well as admittance of guilt by the accused persons, sentenced the three suspects to death by stoning.

His judgement was based on provisions of Section 134 of the Bauchi State Penal law of 2001 as well as the provisions of Fiquhussunah Jizu’i number 2 at page 362.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

PDP members join APC in Lagos

Gov AbdulRazaq orders eradication of open defecation in...

Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari thanks Lisbon ​for accommodating Nigerians

Slain Abuja corps member, Stephanie Terungwa laid to...

BREAKING: Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta

He’s very good – Poyet speaks after Chelsea...

Jigawa Assembly passed N20.02bn supplementary budget into law

Presidency: Address injustice against Wike to win 2023...

Leeds United, OGC Nice, battle for Simon

Flood-prone areas: 135 houses, illegal structures on waterways...

Leave a Reply