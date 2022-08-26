Three female child traffickers poison woman to death after selling her newborn twins for N3m in Enugu

The Police in Enugu State have arrested three women for alleged conspiracy, trafficking of newborn twins and murder of the mother of the twins.

The suspects identified as Ukorie Cynthia, Onyia Pauline, and Aroh Ijeoma, were arraigned in court and have been remanded in Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who is the Spokesperson of the command, disclosed that the suspects conspired and sold the newborn twins for N3m and gave the mother, Chinenye Odoh, the sum of N1.8m.

In his words;

“Following the consolidation and conclusion of investigations into a case of conspiracy, children trafficking and murder, the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department of Enugu State Police Command has today, 26/08/2022, arraigned in court, one Ukorie Cynthia aged 25, Onyia Pauline aged 56 and Aroh Ijeoma aged 39, all residing in Enugu,” he statement read.

“The suspects, who were arrested on 26/07/2022, by Police Operatives serving in Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu, were remanded in Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre, pending further hearing of the case

“Their arrest was sequel to the receipt of a report alleging that they conspired and sold the newborn twins of one Chinenye Odoh aged 31, and thereafter caused her death by poisoning her food, when she realized that the suspects gave her an amount lesser than the total sum they sold the babies

“Investigations revealed that Ukorie Cynthia accommodated the deceased in her house till she put to birth on 05/07/2022, while Aroh Ijeoma facilitated the sale of the babies by contacting Onyia Pauline, a Nurse, who brought a couple that bought the babies upon their birth at the sum of three million naira (N3,000,000.00)

“That contrary to this sum, Ijeoma informed the deceased and mother of the babies, Chinenye, that the children were sold for two million, three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N2,350,000.00) and thereafter, gave her the sum of one million, eight hundred thousand naira (N1,800,000.00); gave Cynthia and Pauline fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) each; and kept the remaining proceed to herself

“However, when the deceased eventually knew the exact amount they sold the babies, she demanded for the balance, but was thereafter said to have eaten a suspected poisoned corn given to her by Cynthia, leading to her death,”

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to 05/10/2022 for further hearing, the PPRO added.