three-feared-dead-in-delta-as-car-rams-into-cows

Three persons have been reported dead as a Toyota Camry car rammed into two big cows along the refinery road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident is causing serious tension within the area, bioreports can report.

Security Operatives have mounted surveillance in the area with a view to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

It was learnt that the vehicle driving along the dual carriageway rammed into the cows(2) and veered off the road leading to the death of three occupants.