three-die-from-delta-variant-of-covid-19-in-akwa-ibom

Three out of 156 positive cases of the new Delta variant of COVID-19 virus has claimed three lives in Akwa Ibom State.

Secretary to State Government and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem stated this on Thursday in a statement sent to journalists in Uyo, the State capital.

He urged residents to obey all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols earlier prescribed by the NSCDC.

He noted that all COVID-19 monitoring mechanisms have been reactivated to ensure strict compliance with guidelines and protocols to assist the State combat the new wave.

The statement in parts said, “Social distancing in tricycles and in Mini-buses and wearing of face masks are to be strictly complied with.

“Religious houses (churches and mosques) should run at half capacity and services should last not more than one (1) hour.

“Hotels, sit-outs, clubs, schools, transport companies, supermarkets, Banks, pharmacies should all ensure compliance with all Covid-19 preventive measures in their facilities.

“Report any suspicious symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and body pains and weakness to the nearest Covid-19 facility.

He assured that the State molecular laboratories are fully functional and tests for covid-19 are being done regularly.

“We ask you to avail yourself of this facility for your Covid-19 tests. Government shall continue to monitor the trends in the disease and take actions as may be necessary from time to time”. he said