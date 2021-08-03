Home News Africa Three die as police rescue abducted wife of Benue’s commissioner – The Nation Newspaper
By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

A joint team of Police has killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued wife of Benue Commissioner for Land and Survey Mrs. Ann Unenge.

The operation, The Nation learnt, was carried out on Monday morning.

Read Also: Anxiety in Benue as abductors of Commissioner’s wife demand N51million

Three of the kidnappers were said to have been gunned down and Mrs. Unenge was taken to police headquarters around 12: 45noon on Monday.

Many residents are thronging to Benue Police Command headquarters to behold bodies of the suspects.

Details Shortly…

