three-cultists-arrested-for-forcefully-initiating-members

A map of Ogun State

Three members of a cult group have been arrested in Ogun State for forcing an unwilling person to join their cult group.

The suspects according to a statement signed Saturday by the spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi were arrested on Thursday, July 8, following a report lodged at Igbesa divisional headquarters.

Celestine Oyebuchi reported to the police that he was abducted by the trio of Williams Omoori a.k.a Tension, Edet Godswill, and Emmanuel Dimgba, and taken to an uncompleted building and was tortured and forced to join their confraternity.

“He stated further that, the suspects after torturing him, gave him blood to drink as a sign of initiation.

“Upon the report, the DPO Igbesa division, SP Abayomi Adeniji, quickly mobilized his men and went after the suspects. They were subsequently apprehended at their hideout within Igbesa community,” the police statement read in part.

Oyeyemi added that the three suspects confessed been members of Supreme Vikens confraternity.

“They confessed further that they were looking for more members to join them which led them to the abduction of the complainant who may not want to join them through persuasion.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-cultist section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.