Three crushed to death as truck rams into building in Ijebu-Ode
Three crushed to death as truck rams into building in Ijebu-Ode

Three people were crushed to death when a truck lost control and rammed into a building in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State on Monday.

The incident, bioreports learnt, occurred around 2:30pm at Imepe area of Ijebu-Ode, involving an unregistered Mack truck.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the incident to bioreports.

TRACE spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said, “According to eyewitness account, it was learnt that the Mack truck, loaded with granite was coming from Ago-Iwoye Quarry axis, inbound Ijebu-Ode, around Lagos Garrage axis, at Imepe, when the truck suddenly lost control, due to too much speeding and reckless driving, and entered a building by the road side, killing a motorcycle rider, a woman and her daughter, who were all standing in front of the building at that time.”

Akinbiyi stated that the bodies of the deceased casualties have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, while the vehicle is still being rescued from the room it rammed into.

“Regrettably, the driver of the truck and the motorboy ran away to avoid being lynched by an angry mob,” Akinbiyi stated.

