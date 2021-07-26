Three arrested for attacking, robbing Tope Alabi – The Nation Newspaper

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun Police Command have arrested three robbery suspects who invaded a provision shop and dispossessed the owner, Tope Alabi, of huge sum of money.

The suspects, Anu Ibikunle Rasheed Bisiriyu and Adebowale Dada, were arrested following a distress call received at Atan Ota divisional headquarters around 9:45 pm on Thursday that men of underworld had invaded a shop at Oke Ore area, where the owner, Tope Alabi, was held hostage.

Ogun Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the robbery attack, said the Divisional Police Officer, Atan Ota division, Abolade Oladigbolu, a Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP), mobilised his men to the scene and arrested the hoodlums after a hot chase.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), listed local pistol, two live cartridges and assorted dangerous charms as items recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police Edward Ajogun has ordered transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.