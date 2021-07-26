Members of an armed robbery syndicate engaged men of Ogun State Police command in a gun duel while robbing a shop in Atan-Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects reportedly invaded a provision shop and dispossessed the owner of the shop, Tope Alabi, a huge sum of money.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the three armed robbery suspects: Anu Ibikunle, 32; Rasheed Bisiriyu, 22; and Adebowale Dada, 25, were arrested on Thursday.

Oyeyemi added that their arrest followed a distress call the Police at Atan Ota divisional headquarters at 9:45 pm.

The PPRO said, “Upon the distress call, the DPO Atan-Ota division, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who first attacked the policemen later took to their heels having realized the determination of the policemen to subdue them.

“They were hotly chased and the three of them were subsequently apprehended.

“Recovered from them are; one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, and assorted dangerous charms.”

Oyeyemi, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He added, “The CP also appealed to members of the public to always inform the police on time whenever they noticed any distress situation.”