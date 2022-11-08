Thousands party with Yemi Alade at Paris L’Olympia concert

Popular singer, Yemi Alade, took Paris, the capital of France, by storm last weekend as she held a massively attended concert at the prestigious L’Olympia Hall.

The concert was attended by thousands of her fans who could not contain their excitement at seeing her.

She was joined by other artistes such as Maud Elka, Mo Eazy (Nigeria), Made in Paris and Bramsitoo, who all gave thrilling performances.

Alade, who was dazed by the huge turnout of fans thanked all attendees for making the night a special one.

She said, “My second concert here witnessed tremendous success because our fans stood by us, supporting my craft and music all the way. I am immensely grateful for the love from Paris and indeed the world over.

“Now that the Paris concert is done, the rest of the 2022 world tour moves to Montreal, Canada before the rest of Africa which includes, Abidjan and Uganda. I am excited to announce these dates, and I can’t wait to hit the stage and give my fans a show”.

Recall that this is the singer’s second concert in Paris. She had performed at the Le Trianon in 2017 as part of a European tour.

