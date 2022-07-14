thousands-of-twitter-users-experience-outage

Twitter was down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday.

The microblogging platform suffered downtime, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

As of the time of filing this report, over 29,000 had reported a major outage.

Some users in Nigeria, between 11 am and1:20 pm, also could not access the feed, message, search, and trending on the App, mobile site, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

While the main Twitter.com domain loads, logging into the service or accessing tweets have been impossible.

This is the first major Twitter outage since it went down twice in February.