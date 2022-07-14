Home NEWS Thousands of Twitter users experience outage
NEWSNews Africa

Thousands of Twitter users experience outage

by News
0 views
thousands-of-twitter-users-experience-outage

Twitter was down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday.

The microblogging platform suffered downtime, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

As of the time of filing this report, over 29,000 had reported a major outage.

Some users in Nigeria, between 11 am and1:20 pm, also could not access the feed, message, search, and trending on the App, mobile site, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

While the main Twitter.com domain loads, logging into the service or accessing tweets have been impossible.

This is the first major Twitter outage since it went down twice in February.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: He is a huge player – Tuchel...

BREAKING: 2023: APC postpones official unveiling of Shettima...

Amotekun nabs four human trafficking suspects in Ekiti

Fantastic player Osimhen can be among the best...

Transfer: Mata set to join Man Utd’s rivals

Yobe North senatorial ticket: Court grants Machina’s application...

Transfer: Arsenal to sign another Man City star...

LaLiga: Lewandowski, Dembele to force Aubameyang, Depay out...

2023 presidency: Tinubu can make N1 equal to...

WAFCON 2022: We’ll give our all against Cameroon...

Leave a Reply